M27 vehicle fire "destroys" engine and leads to long delays for drivers
A vehicle fire "destroyed" a car's engine and led to long delays on the M27 during rush hour.
Drivers trying to make their way home westbound were subjected to long delays from just before 6pm on Tuesday. Fire crews from Hightown and Fareham attended the fire between junction 9 and 8.
A Hampshire fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing equipment used a hose reel to extinguish the fire which destroyed the engine and passenger compartment of the car. The initial call came in at 5.45pm and the stop message shortly after 6pm.”
