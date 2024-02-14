Portsmouth traffic: M27 multi-vehicle crash leaves two lanes blocked and six miles of queues
AA Traffic News reported a "multi-vehicle crash" and "long delays" with queuing for six miles westbound near junction 11 following the incident at 7.36am with eastbound "likely due to onlookers".
"Long delays, queueing traffic for six miles and two lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on M27 Westbound from J12 M275 (Portsmouth) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Congestion to Hayling Island Turnoff heading westbound along the A27, and before J10 (Wickham), " the AA said. "Severe delays of 35 minutes on M27 Westbound between A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Average speed five mph. "Severe delays of 28 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed ten mph.
"Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph."
Delays have also stretched to the A3(M). "Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on A3(M) Southbound between J4 Purbrook Way (Purbrook) and J5 A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Average speed five mph," the AA added.