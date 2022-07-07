M3 crash: Hampshire highway is closed due to medical emergency

A SECTION of the M3 has been closed following a medical emergency in which someone has suffered ‘serious injury’.

By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 8:46 am

The M3 has been closed northbound between Junction 6 (Basingstoke) and Junction 5 A287 (Hook).

The closure has cause congestion back to Junction 7 (Basingstoke) and also on the A30 London Road.

The details surrounding the medical emergency remain unknown at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The M3 has been partially shut Photo: Habibur Rahman

However, Hampshire police said: ‘We’re dealing with a serious injury incident on the M3 northbound at Junction 5. Two lanes are closed leading from Junction 6 to 5, in addition the off-slip at Junction 5 and the on-slip at Junction 6 are closed. Please consider other routes before travelling.’

Read More

Read More
Fareham MP Suella Braverman says she will stand for prime minister as she calls ...
Hampshire