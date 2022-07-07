The closure has cause congestion back to Junction 7 (Basingstoke) and also on the A30 London Road.

However, Hampshire police said: ‘We’re dealing with a serious injury incident on the M3 northbound at Junction 5. Two lanes are closed leading from Junction 6 to 5, in addition the off-slip at Junction 5 and the on-slip at Junction 6 are closed. Please consider other routes before travelling.’