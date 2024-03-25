M3 crash: Police update over car and van collision causing six miles of queues
The incident, reported around 5.20am, happened northbound at junction 11 and led to a being closed.
AA Traffic News said: "Long delays, one lane closed and queueing traffic for six miles due to crash on M3 Northbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). Congestion to J13 (Chandlers Ford). In lane one (of three)."
Now police have revealed the crash involved a car and a van with no one suffering serious injuries. A force spokesperson said: "Police were called at 5.19am this morning to reports of a collision on the M3 between junctions 10 and 11. The collision involved a car and a van. No serious injuries were reported."
All lanes have now been opened and the vehicles removed.
