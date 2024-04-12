M3 drivers warned of delays after incident this morning

Drivers are being delayed after an incident by the M3 this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Apr 2024, 08:08 BST
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A34 Southbound at M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North).”

