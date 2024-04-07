M3 motorway closure due to emergency repairs as M27 motorists warned
Drivers are being warned of a closure on the M3 due to emergency repairs.
AA Traffic News said: “Entry ramp closed due to emergency repairs on M3 Northbound at J12 A335 (Eastleigh). Traffic is coping well.”
Nearby on the M27, drivers are also being warned of delays due to the Southampton Marathon. The AA said: “Delays expected due to Southampton Marathon with road closures until either early afternoon or 8pm on roads between Southampton Port, through town and up to Southampton Common.”
