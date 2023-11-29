News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

M3: Serious lorry crash on major Hampshire motorway leaves section closed and diversions amid long delays

A serious crash has led to long delays for drivers on a major Hampshire motorway that has been closed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:51 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The crash happened on the M3 northbound near junction 5, which has now been closed with diversions in place. A post from live travel service Romanse said: “M3 Northbound - at J5/A287 #Hook is CLOSED due to an RTC, heavy delays of approx 30 minutes, diversion via exit and entry slip.”

AA Traffic News posted: “Road closed and long delays due to serious crash, a lorry involved on M3 Northbound at J5 A287 (Hook). Congestion to J6 (Basingstoke / Black Dam Roundabout). Detour in operation - via exit and entry slips. The road has been closed since around 13:50.”

Related topics:HampshireRTC