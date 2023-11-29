Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crash happened on the M3 northbound near junction 5, which has now been closed with diversions in place. A post from live travel service Romanse said: “M3 Northbound - at J5/A287 #Hook is CLOSED due to an RTC, heavy delays of approx 30 minutes, diversion via exit and entry slip.”