'Unwavering dedication to the cause’ - Brian Herman

Brian Herman is the sole winner of Macmillan’s ‘With Strength’ award, given to those who have shown strength in everything they do, are courageous and give it all they have got.

‘I first got involved with Macmillan over 20 years ago, when my wife passed away from ovarian cancer,’ said Brian.

‘Macmillan was there for my wife, so I’ll do whatever I can for them.

‘I love what I do because as a volunteer you get to see the absolute best in people and realise that the world is a good place.

Brian admits he was initially a shy person, but the charity says he has shown his true calling as a volunteer by dedicating so much time to them.

As well as raising around £60,000 through countless fundraising initiatives over the years, including abseils and cake sales, Brian is also a volunteer buddy for the charity, which involves being a listening ear to people going through cancer.

If that wasn’t enough, he also attended over 16 events all over the country last year alone.

As a lead volunteer, he manages other volunteers and makes sure they all have the best experience.

Ryan Howarth, Macmillan Fundraising Manager, said: ‘Huge well done, Brian! This award is thoroughly well deserved and I want to thank him for his unflinching support of Macmillan.

‘I hope this award goes some way to show how much we appreciate everything you have done for people with cancer and for our dedicated supporters.’

