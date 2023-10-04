News you can trust since 1877
Male construction worker left in critical condition after medical emergency up scaffolding at Southsea hotel

A man was treated for a medical emergency high up scaffolding at a Southsea hotel before he was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:32 BST
As reported, an air ambulance, paramedics, police and fire crews all attended following the “medical incident” around midday at The Ocean Hotel St. Helen’s Parade.

It has now been confirmed the man was a construction worker who suffered a “serious medical emergency” at height. No further details have yet been provided by the authorities on the man.

The fire service reported it happened at eight storeys high while South Central Ambulance Service have today said it happened at five levels high. A cordon was set up as swarms of emergency crews dealt with the situation before the man was brought down from the scaffolding and taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital. The male did not fall from the scaffolding contrary to social media reports.

Scaffolding incident involving a man at St. Helen’s Parade in Southsea. Pic Stu VaizeyScaffolding incident involving a man at St. Helen’s Parade in Southsea. Pic Stu Vaizey
Scaffolding incident involving a man at St. Helen's Parade in Southsea. Pic Stu Vaizey
READ NOW: Pictures of emergency scaffolding incident

South Central Ambulance Service told The News today: “We received a 999 call at 12.07 yesterday with the caller reporting that a male construction worker had suffered a serious medical emergency whilst working on scaffolding at The Ocean Hotel, St Helen’s Parade, Southsea. The patient was reported as being at a height of five storeys from the ground.

“Working with colleagues from Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and Hampshire Police, we worked together to allow our staff and air ambulance staff to safely access the patient and provided initial medical treatment to stabilise his condition, before he was able to be brought down from the scaffolding safely. He was then transported by road to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, with the air ambulance team travelling with the patient.”

A spokesman for Hampshire’s fire service said on Tuesday: “Specialist rope firefighters were called to support crews from Portsmouth at an incident on St Helen’s Parade in Southsea at around midday.

Scaffolding incident involving a man at St. Helen’s Parade in Southsea. Pic: Stu VaizeyScaffolding incident involving a man at St. Helen’s Parade in Southsea. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Scaffolding incident involving a man at St. Helen's Parade in Southsea. Pic: Stu Vaizey
“Crews worked to rescue a casualty who had suffered a medical episode, from scaffolding, eight storeys high. Working alongside paramedics, firefighters made use of Southsea’s aerial ladder platform to bring the casualty down. HIWFRS left the scene and returned to station following the stop message at 1.46pm.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said previously: “We were called at 12.13pm by our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service making us aware of a medical incident involving a man on St. Helen’s Parade in Southsea. We attended the location to assist.”

