Male motorcyclist in his 50s dies at scene of horror crash, police announce

A male motorcyclist died in a horror crash, police have said.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Oct 2023, 07:42 BST- 1 min read
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision yesterday. Sadly, the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The accident happened around 5.50pm on Aldermaston Road near Basingstoke between Basingstoke and Tadley and involved a black motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen.

Police tapePolice tape
Aldermaston Road was closed from Bramley Road down to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Officers have launched an investigation and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, and in particular anyone who has dashcam footage which may assist our enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, using the reference 44230428949.

You can also submit information online via: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

