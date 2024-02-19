Man, 25, dies unexpectedly on cycle track as police appeal to find people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called shortly after 2pm on Thursday 1 February with concerns raised for the welfare of the man on the Sunshine Trail cycle track, off Alverstone Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight. Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed about his unexpected death and a file is being prepared for the coroner. "We do not suspect there to be any third party involvement in his death at this time," a police spokesperson said.

"We continue to make enquiries, and we know that two cyclists – a male and a female – made commendable efforts to save the man’s life. At this time we’ve not been able to identify these two people, and we encourage them to please contact police. If you were one of the cyclists, or you know who they are, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting 44240046968."