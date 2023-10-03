Man arrested on suspicion or arson following fire in Gosport block of flats
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire in the stair well of a block of flats.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
A 35-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested as part of our investigation into a fire which was started in the stair well of an address in The Anchorage, Gosport, around 2am this morning.
Officers attended after receiving a report from the fire service, with the man later arrested on suspicion of arson.