A 49 year-old man has been reported for summons as part of an investigation into sexual assaults against two women who were receiving medical treatment in the Whiteley and Cosham areas at the time of the offences.The assaults took place at QA Hospital in June 2021 and at Whiteley Surgery in March and April 2022Satendra Sharma of Prospect Road in Southampton, who was working as a doctor during this period, has been charged with three offences of sexual assault and one of sexual assault by penetration.He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 16 where he was conditionally bailed to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, December 18. To report an incident to the police, call 101 or contact them via the website. Click here for more.