Man dies after tractor hits electricity pylon in Fishbourne

A man has died following an accident in which a farmer’s tractor hit an electricity pylon.

By Joe Stack
Published 19th May 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 17:31 BST

Emergency services were called to Salthill Road, Fishbourne before midday on Thursday.

An air ambulance was pictured on site and crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to tackle a fire.

An air ambulance at the sceneAn air ambulance at the scene
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said in a statement this afternoon: ‘A tractor driver has died after his vehicle collided with an electricity pylon and caught fire in a field near Chichester.

‘Emergency services were called to the scene off Salthill Road at 11.30am on Thursday. An air ambulance landed close by, but sadly the man, in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene. The Health and Safety Executive will lead the inquiry into the man's death.’

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that land ambulances and the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance were sent out, adding: ‘Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.’

