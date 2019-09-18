Man dies at Waterloo Station while working on travelator

An engineer has died while working on a moving walkway at Waterloo Station.

Transport for London (TfL) said the man died this morning.

British Transport Police officers are investigating the death on the travelator, which is not believed to be suspicious.

Shortly before 5.30am, TfL advised passengers they would be unable to change lines because of a fault with one of the station's two travelators.

A one-way system has been implemented at the station for the morning rush hour and passengers have been advised to avoid the interchange between underground lines.

