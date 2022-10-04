News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man dressed in traditional German Oktoberfest outfit wanted by police after stein glass thrown into crowd leaves man with a slashed head at Portsmouth beer festival in the Guildhall

A MAN has suffered an injury to his head after a beer glass was thrown into the crowd at Oktoberfest in the Guildhall.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:57 am - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:25 pm
Following initial enquiries police are now issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to regarding the incident at Portsmouth's Oktoberfest.
Following initial enquiries police are now issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to regarding the incident at Portsmouth's Oktoberfest.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the Guildhall to celebrate the annual German-themed beer festival on Saturday, September 24.

At approximately 10.30pm, a man was seen throwing a stein into a crowd of people gathered at one of the festival tables.

A 46-year-old man from Sturminster Newton, Dorset, was struck by the glass and suffered a cut to his head, which required hospital treatment.

Read More

Read More
Southsea church volunteer launches desperate bid to beat 'ludicrous' Greek extra...

Most Popular

Following initial enquiries police are now issuing an image of a man who they would like to speak to regarding this incident.

Police constable Craig Voke said: ‘Did you attend this event and witness this incident? Perhaps you saw this man, or the woman he left with.

‘If you are the man in this image, or know who he is, please contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44220389846.