Following initial enquiries police are now issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to regarding the incident at Portsmouth's Oktoberfest.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the Guildhall to celebrate the annual German-themed beer festival on Saturday, September 24.

At approximately 10.30pm, a man was seen throwing a stein into a crowd of people gathered at one of the festival tables.

A 46-year-old man from Sturminster Newton, Dorset, was struck by the glass and suffered a cut to his head, which required hospital treatment.

Police constable Craig Voke said: ‘Did you attend this event and witness this incident? Perhaps you saw this man, or the woman he left with.

‘If you are the man in this image, or know who he is, please contact us.’