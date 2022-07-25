Police have arrested a man following an assault in Fareham. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

Officers were called after a report of an assault on the Segensworth Roundabout, on the A27 Southampton Road, at around 4.45pm on Friday 22 July,

During the incident, a motorcyclist, aged 35, was allegedly pulled to the floor and kicked to the head by the driver of a Honda CR-V.

The motorbike was also damaged during the incident.

A 55-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation while police enquiries continue.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We’re keen to hear from any other motorists who witnessed this incident, or captured this incident and the events leading up to it on Dash Cam.’