Man from Southampton charged with six shoplifting offences
A man from Southampton has been charged with six shoplifting offences and he will appear at court next year.
Floyd Gradidge, 43, of Millbrook Road West, Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of the offences, which took place between November 22, and December 17.Each was at a Co-op store, in Weston Lane or Portsmouth Road. He has been charged with six counts of theft from a shop and after appearing at Southampton Magistrates' Court on December 20 he was bailed and he will appear there on February 23.