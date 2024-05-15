Man in 20s rushed to hospital by air ambulance in serious condition after crash involving motorbike and van

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th May 2024, 10:21 BST
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital by air ambulance in a serious condition after a crash involving a motorbike and a van.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a van on Rookwood Road, West Wittering, on Sunday (May 12), just after 3pm.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance, where he remains at this time in a serious condition. Police are urging any witnesses, or those with dashcam footage or CCTV of the area to come forward and make a report.

You can contact police on [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting Operation Allenby.

