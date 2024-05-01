Man in 20s suffers “unexpected” death in park as police attend

A man in his 20s suffered an “unexpected” death in a park.
By Steve Deeks
Published 1st May 2024
Police said they attended the incident at Mansel Park in Southampton on Monday at 10.30pm.

The force are not treating the death as suspicious with a file being prepared for the coroner. The family of the man have been informed and are being supported by officers.

