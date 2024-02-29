News you can trust since 1877
Man in 80s fights for life after being struck by bus in Gosport

A man in his 80s is fighting for his life after being struck by a bus in Gosport this morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Feb 2024, 12:43 GMT
Police were called at 9.50am to a report of a collision at the junction of South Street and The Esplanade in Gosport involving a purple First Direct bus and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital," a police spokesperson said. "Did you witness this collision or have any information that may be useful to our officers investigating this incident? Do you have any CCTV or dash cam footage?"

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44240088241.

