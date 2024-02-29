Man in 80s fights for life after being struck by bus in Gosport

Police were called at 9.50am to a report of a collision at the junction of South Street and The Esplanade in Gosport involving a purple First Direct bus and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital," a police spokesperson said. "Did you witness this collision or have any information that may be useful to our officers investigating this incident? Do you have any CCTV or dash cam footage?"