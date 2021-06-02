Man rescued from boat in Portsmouth Harbour
A MAN was rescued from a boat in Portsmouth Harbour last night after it ran aground.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 8:37 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 8:42 am
A crew of two from the Gosport Lifeboat Station was called out to the harbour at 7.23pm, according to the Solent Coastguard.
Due to the tide level the boat became stuck and it was left there overnight. It will be retrieved today.
The coastguard said it was a ‘routine’ call-out but without the actions of the crew the man would have been ‘stranded’ there all night.
There were no injuries.