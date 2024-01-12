News you can trust since 1877
Man taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following serious collision on A34

A man has been taken to hospital with serious life threatening injuries following a serious collision on the A34.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Jan 2024, 14:24 GMT
The police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A34. Emergency services were called yesterday (January 11) at 3:35pm after it was reported that a blue Hyundai Ioniq left the carriageway. The driver, a man in his 40s from Thatcham, West Berkshire, sustained serious life threatening injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

The police would like to speak to any witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam footage and anyone with information should contact the police on 101 quoting reference. 44240015417.

