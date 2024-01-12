Man taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following serious collision on A34
A man has been taken to hospital with serious life threatening injuries following a serious collision on the A34.
The police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A34. Emergency services were called yesterday (January 11) at 3:35pm after it was reported that a blue Hyundai Ioniq left the carriageway. The driver, a man in his 40s from Thatcham, West Berkshire, sustained serious life threatening injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.