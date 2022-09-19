Man's body found at Canoe Lake in Southsea sparks large early-morning police presence as area cordoned off
A body was discovered at Canoe Lake in Southsea this morning.
More than half a dozen police vehicles and several ambulances were spotted at the scene near St Helen’s Parade early today.
A police spokeswoman confirmed what the call-out was a bout and said: ‘Police were called at 6.38am on Monday, September 19 after the body of a man was located at Canoe Lake.’
She said that the death is not being a treated as suspicious and that a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Residents passing the scene this morning reported that police had placed a cordon around the area, although it had been removed by 10am.