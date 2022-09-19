More than half a dozen police vehicles and several ambulances were spotted at the scene near St Helen’s Parade early today.

A police spokeswoman confirmed what the call-out was a bout and said: ‘Police were called at 6.38am on Monday, September 19 after the body of a man was located at Canoe Lake.’

She said that the death is not being a treated as suspicious and that a file is being prepared for the coroner.

At least six police vehicles could be seen attending an incident at Canoe Lake this morning. Picture: Mary Williams.

