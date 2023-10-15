News you can trust since 1877
March for peace in Palestine takes place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday

A march for peace in Palestine took place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
Protester gave speeches and held aloft banners as they called for an end to the conflict with Israel.

It comes as tens of thousands of people also marched through cities across the UK calling for a free Palestine as tensions grew over an impending Israeli ground offensive in Gaza.

Protesters gathered in Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and London, carrying flags and flares and calling for world leaders to condemn the actions of the Israeli army.

