Maritime and Coastguard Agency makes it easier to sign up as a volunteer

The coastguard service has made it quicker and easier to enrol as a volunteer.

After successful trials throughout the UK, a new online volunteer enrolment form has been launched nationally by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

With a tap or click of a mouse, applicants can access the form online to complete at home or on the go and submit on any internet-enabled device, including smartphones.

It is the first MCA project to benefit from the government's new digital form-builder, Gov.uk Forms, launched this year by the Government Digital Service, part of the cabinet office.

Coastguard rescue officers (CROs) undertake lifesaving search and rescue activities all around the UK coastline in diverse environments including mud, cliffs and water.

As members of coastguard Rescue Teams, they work closely with the other emergency services and volunteer organisations. As a volunteer role, attendance as a CRO is quite flexible. Full training and kit are provided.

Virginia McVea, chief executive of the MCA, said: "Coastguard rescue officers are the lifeblood of our service, ready 24/7 to go to the aid of people around the UK.

“Working with the Government Digital Service, we’ve put enrolment online to make it easier for people to apply for such a rewarding role and to maintain the strength of our response.

"Becoming a CRO means joining a close-knit team who enjoy camaraderie, personal development and the satisfaction of making a lifesaving difference.”

To apply to become a volunteer coastguard rescue officer, visit gov.uk/volunteer-as-a-coastguard