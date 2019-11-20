Marwell Zoo announces sudden death of rare newborn antelope calf Belle

A ZOO has announced the sudden death of a newborn calf from a rare breed of antelope.

Belle, the scimitar-horned oryx, was only born on October 27 and she died unexpectedly overnight.

Jabal arrived at Marwell Zoo in August 2014. Picture: Jason Brown/ Marwell Zoo

Marwell Zoo have said that post mortem tests will be carried out to establish the cause of her death.

The scimitar-horned oryx is one of the most threatened breeds of antelope in the world, once widespread across North Africa they have been officially assessed as ‘extinct in the wild’ by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

READ MORE: ‘Exctint in the wild’ antelope is born at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire

It is a conservation status given to a species when the only known living members are being kept in captivity or they are no longer living in their normal habitat.

Marwell Zoo have said that there has been an outpouring of condolences and support on social media following the announcement of Belle’s death.

The zoo has also announced that the death of one of its cheetahs.

READ MORE: Watch a baby zebra take its first steps at Marwell Zoo

Jabal, who was born in Germany in October 2012, arrived at Marwell Zoo in August 2014, alongside his brother, Tano.

Carrie Arnold, Animal Team Leader for carnivores at Marwell Zoo, said: ‘Our seven-year-old male cheetah, Jabal, had been receiving veterinary treatment for the past month for kidney failure.

‘Despite our best efforts, he was still losing weight and showed no sign of improvement and so we made the difficult decision to humanely euthanase him.

‘His brother Tano will still be with us and we will continue to ensure his welfare is our top priority.’