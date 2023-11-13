Marwell Zoo will be offering a huge giveaway this Christmas including a winter getaway for the family.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winner will receive free entry to Marwell Zoo from 1pm, entry to the Glow Marwell event from 4pm, £100 voucher to spend in the Marwell gift shop, a £50 Café Graze voucher to spend, an overnight stay at Lainston House and breakfast the next morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled in 63 acres of stunning countryside, you will be able to unwind after your adventures in a family junior suite and wake up to a complimentary breakfast.

Marwell Zoo. Picture Credit: Google Street View

The winner must be available to visit Marwell and stay at Lainston House on Saturday, 9 December 2023 and the winners will be notified by email on the week of November 27.