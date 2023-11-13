Marwell Zoo in Hampshire partners up with Lainston House to offer Christmas giveaway
Marwell has teamed up with Lainston House to launch a giveaway this year to celebrate the festive season.
The winner will receive free entry to Marwell Zoo from 1pm, entry to the Glow Marwell event from 4pm, £100 voucher to spend in the Marwell gift shop, a £50 Café Graze voucher to spend, an overnight stay at Lainston House and breakfast the next morning.
Nestled in 63 acres of stunning countryside, you will be able to unwind after your adventures in a family junior suite and wake up to a complimentary breakfast.
The winner must be available to visit Marwell and stay at Lainston House on Saturday, 9 December 2023 and the winners will be notified by email on the week of November 27.
All entries must be made before 11.59pm on November 26, 2023.