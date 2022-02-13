Call goes out to find 15-year-old Mason who has been missing from his Gosport home for three days
POLICE have issued an urgent call to find a boy missing from his Gosport home.
The 15-year-old called Mason – whose surname has not been revealed by police – was last seen at about 6.30pm on Thursday, leaving his home in Raven Close, Gosport.
Officers think he could be Gosport or Fareham.
A police spokesman said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate Mason and we are now turning to the public for assistance.’
He is white, about 5ft 8in, and slim with dark short brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark grey hoodie with white lettering on the front and black Nike Air Force Ones with an orange tick.
Anyone who has seen Mason or has any information about his whereabouts, has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 44220060328.