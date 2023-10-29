Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement Warner Bros, which made Friends, said: “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

Actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54.

“This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Los Angeles Police Department officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press officers had gone to his home “for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.”