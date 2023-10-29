Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in Friends, has died aged 54
The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (October 28), according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ.
In a statement Warner Bros, which made Friends, said: “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family.
“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.
“This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”
Los Angeles Police Department officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press officers had gone to his home “for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.”
Perry’s 10 seasons on Friends made him one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.
He also had several notable film roles, starring opposite Salma Hayek in the rom-com Fools Rush In and opposite Bruce Willis in the crime comedy The Whole Nine Yards.