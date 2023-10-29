News you can trust since 1877
Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in Friends, has died aged 54

Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the comedy TV series Friends, has died.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 08:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 08:55 GMT
The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (October 28), according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ.

In a statement Warner Bros, which made Friends, said: “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

Actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. Pictured: Perry during filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London. Picture: PAActor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. Pictured: Perry during filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London. Picture: PA
“This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Los Angeles Police Department officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press officers had gone to his home “for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.”

Perry’s 10 seasons on Friends made him one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

He also had several notable film roles, starring opposite Salma Hayek in the rom-com Fools Rush In and opposite Bruce Willis in the crime comedy The Whole Nine Yards.

