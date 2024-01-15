The breakfast wrap, which consists of egg, a sausage patty, a hash brown, cheese and bacon in a tortilla wrap, will be making its comeback to the fast food chain in a few weeks.

McDonald's posted to its social media accounts confirming the news and customers will not have to wait too long because it will be back on the menu board from February 7, 2024. Customers have been going crazy following the announcement and on a McDonald's Facebook post, it said that the company received over 5,000 direct messages from customers desperately pleading for the return of the wrap. Twenty two change.org petitions were also created in a bid to secure the breakfast goods.