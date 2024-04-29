McDonald’s restaurant forced to close after rodents discovered at premises

A McDonald’s restaurant has been forced to close after rodents were discovered at the premises.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Apr 2024, 08:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A McDonald’s restaurantA McDonald’s restaurant
A McDonald’s restaurant

The restaurant in Shirley Road, Southampton, shut its doors last week and remains closed while the outbreak is investigated and resolved.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Shirley Road restaurant closed earlier this week following the discovery of pest activity on-site. As a proactive measure, we chose to close the restaurant whilst our partners at Ecolab thoroughly investigate and resolve this issue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us, and we would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused over the weekend. We look forward to reopening our doors as soon as possible this week.”

Related topics:McDonald'sRestaurantSouthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.