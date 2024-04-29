McDonald’s restaurant forced to close after rodents discovered at premises
The restaurant in Shirley Road, Southampton, shut its doors last week and remains closed while the outbreak is investigated and resolved.
A spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Shirley Road restaurant closed earlier this week following the discovery of pest activity on-site. As a proactive measure, we chose to close the restaurant whilst our partners at Ecolab thoroughly investigate and resolve this issue.
“Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us, and we would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused over the weekend. We look forward to reopening our doors as soon as possible this week.”
