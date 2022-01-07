McDonald’s vegan McPlant burger is now available in all branches across the UK and Ireland, the fast food giant has announced.

The nationwide rollout of the new burger comes after a successful trial in 250 McDonald’s restaurants last year.

The McPlant, which took three years to develop with collaboration with Los Angeles based meat substitute producers Beyond Meat, is McDonald's latest plant-based product.

The patty has been created using pea protein, topped with vegan cheese, vegan sauce, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce and tomato in a vegan sesame seed bun.

The McPlant has 429 calories, which is less than a Quarter Pounder that has 518.

The burger costs £3.90 or £4.89 as part of a meal with chips and a drink.

But prices will vary between restaurants.

It's also Vegetarian Society vegan approved - meaning there will be no cross contamination with animal products in the supply chain or the kitchen.

Chief marketing officer, McDonald's UK and Ireland, Michelle Graham-Clare said: ‘We're so pleased that our McPlant is now official 'everywhere' and available for more of our customers to taste and enjoy.

‘We saw a remarkable response to the trial back in October and now McPlant is on the high street, in retail parks and service stations all over the UK and Ireland so all of our customers will be able to try it.

‘We're proud to once again be offering our customers more great-tasting options from McDonald's. It's our same iconic taste - but plant-based.’

McDonald’s has five outlets across Portsmouth, including a branch in Commercial Road in the town centre, as well as The Pompey Centre in Fratton and the Ocean Park retail centre in Copnor.

