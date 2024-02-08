Meet the Cosham mum making singing accessible to the whole of Portsmouth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LSC was founded by Sav Cooper (40) a mum from Cosham who created the group in 2021 with the help of her daughter Faye (17) when she decided she wanted to give all children the opportunity to sing.

She said: ”Myself and Faye used to sing at home all the time, I was always really, really passionate about singing. And I was singing with a local choir at the time, and I was really enjoying it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So I said let's open a club and let's see if we can really do something with this.

Sav Cooper, founder of Lyrics Singing Crew.

“In our house there was always music playing, I was always singing and I never thought I was a terrible singer.”

Her daughter Faye’s love of singing is what sparked the initial idea for the group. Sav wanted all children and adults to have the opportunity to develop their talent, gain confidence and have the chance to perform on stage.

She said: “We would put YouTube on, put a song she really liked at the time and we would sing it together and then we would break the song down into parts. I would sing the chorus and she would learn the verses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions are run out of Highbury Community Centre on Hawthorne Crescent, giving the 15 children and 14 adults who attend the group. The opportunity to sing on stages at the Fratton Family Festival, Wave festival and The Charity Bash at Fort Purbrook.

When asked about the performing at events like Fratton Family Festival Sav said: “When we started it was just the little kids we had, where just in the playground of Court Lane School.

“It was just them a little speaker and a couple of mics, but then you look where we have gone now.

“And you think how did we go from there to there, and more people just keep emailing me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions also provide a platform for young people to grow their confidence. Singing in front of others can be nerve racking but helping young people get there is something Sav takes immense pride in.

She said: “It's being brave as well, because people will always say, I can't sing. I’d love to come but I can’t sing. But I said nobody can sing when they start to sing.

“You have to start somewhere. Some people will come. And just sit. And we never force anyone.

“The most important thing for me is, it makes me happy that I make other people happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions are certainly making others happy. With attendance having doubled since she started the group two years ago. And many participants having discovered their true potential and found a path they are passionate about.

Keen singer Amy White (37) from Cosham said when asked about how the groups helped her that: “I sang one of my best friends down their wedding aisle, after coming here.

“And I would have never have done that before.”

Sav also said she feels the group has turned in to a family, with members catching up outside of rehearsal time.

She added: “We are just like a big family now. In summer we have babysit each other's kids, go around each other's houses.

“If you need anything at night, you just ask someone.”