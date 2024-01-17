Meet the team behind the Word of Mouth Rap Battles in Portsmouth
'Rap battles' and 'Portsmouth' may not be the two first things you would put together, but a fantastic group of people have been been bringing a bit of hop hop to our city.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Word of Mouth organises and holds regular rap battles at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea, offering entertainment which is more commonly associated with American rap and comic artists.
Participants take each other on in front of an audience with insults and jokes, all of which are rapped and rhymed, which are then scored in a fierce but fun competition.
In our video - embedded in this story - we met the team to find out more!