Sherie Shepherd passed away of a malignant melanoma in 2019 at the age of 36. Sunday, May 5 saw her family and friends come together for a charity football match to raise money and awareness for Melanoma UK. The event was held at Baffins Milton Rovers FC and featured a raffle, live music, children’s activities and also welcomed a procession of charity cyclists who had ridden from Bath that morning.
Amy Wolstencroft, Sherie’s sister, was delighted with how the day went: “It was an amazing day. We had a few rain showers but it was just such a happy day. A rainbow came out halfway through and that was a little sign that my sister was there with us. It was incredible.”
Donations are still able to be made via their GoFundMe page.
Here are 20 pictures of the amazing day: