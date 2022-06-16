Mental health charity Solent Mind appoints new CEO

A MENTAL health charity which operates services in Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham has appointed a new CEO.

By Hollie Busby
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 8:29 pm

Solent Mind, which provides mental health support to people across Hampshire, has announced Sally Arscott as the new charity head.

Sally joins the organisation after 15 years at the YMCA as development director and succeeds Kevin Gardner who left in April after five years.

While at the YMCA, Sally Arscott championed the needs of the local communities, developing new services and facilities to ensure local children, young people and families can realise their potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

New CEO of Solent Mind, Sally Arscott.

On joining Solent Mind, Sally said: ‘Solent Mind is a fantastic organisation and I hope that as we continue to grow and respond to local needs, we can ensure many more people can access our support.’

Read More

Read More
New Salvation Army children's charity shop in Southsea to benefit families affec...

John Wilderspin, director of the Solent Mind Board of Trustees said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Sally to Solent Mind and am looking forward to working with her in her new role.’

PortsmouthGosportFarehamYMCA