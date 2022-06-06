Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond visited Southern Water’s Bishops Waltham sewage treatment works to see how the facility cleans waste from this part of her constituency.

The MP said: ‘After seeing it for myself, I have to stress how important it is for everyone to make sure they do not flush wet wipes or other inappropriate objects like fat away into drains. They cause blockages and, in the worst cases, can lead to breakdowns in the network.

‘It was quite a sight to see how wastewater is processed to the point it would be difficult to see the difference between it and tap water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Flick Drummond with a representative from Southern Water.

‘I found the whole visit fascinating and it was good to see the standards Southern Water works to ensure clean water is put back into the River Meon.’

The plant handles waste water from 13000 homes around Bishops Waltham and can process over 100 litres of water per second every second of the day.

Ms Drummond added: ‘I also had the chance to discuss Southern Water’s “Water for Life” project which includes a new reservoir at Havant Thicket in partnership with Portsmouth Water.

‘This will guarantee water supply for many Meon Valley residents and crucially reduce the need to draw water out of our chalk streams.