Met Office announce yellow weather warnings of heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding

The Met Office has announced that there are yellow warnings in place for the weekend ahead of heavy rainfall.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST
The warnings are in place until tomorrow (October 29) and the areas that are likely to be affected include Brighton, Portsmouth and parts of London.

The Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

As well as heavy rain, there are also chances of thunder and wind across the weekend.

