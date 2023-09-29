Met Office confirms fairly dry and sunny weekend in South East including Portsmouth this weekend
There are a number of events taking place in Hampshire this weekend including Michaelmas Fayre in Alverstoke – and luckily, the weather is looking good.
The weather is predicted to be ‘mostly dry’ with sunshine on and rain during the evening.
The Met Office said: “A mostly dry day. Early hazy sunshine is possible, then cloud thickening through the morning. Some breaks are possible in the afternoon, allowing a few sunny spells. Breezy later.
"Rain lingering overnight into Sunday, slowly easing but remaining largely cloudy. Winds easing.”