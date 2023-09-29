News you can trust since 1877
Met Office confirms fairly dry and sunny weekend in South East including Portsmouth this weekend

The weather is set to be sunny and dry for most of this weekend, according to the Met Office.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST
People enjoy the evening sunshine on Southsea beach. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)People enjoy the evening sunshine on Southsea beach. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
There are a number of events taking place in Hampshire this weekend including Michaelmas Fayre in Alverstoke – and luckily, the weather is looking good.

The weather is predicted to be ‘mostly dry’ with sunshine on and rain during the evening.

The Met Office said: “A mostly dry day. Early hazy sunshine is possible, then cloud thickening through the morning. Some breaks are possible in the afternoon, allowing a few sunny spells. Breezy later.

"Rain lingering overnight into Sunday, slowly easing but remaining largely cloudy. Winds easing.”

For more information about the weather forecast, click here.

