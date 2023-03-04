Met Office warns of 'severe cold weather' next week and possible disruptions
The area is braced for bitterly cold weather next week.
The Met Office has issued a Level 2 Cold Weather Alert for the south east from Monday to Thursday. It means there is 60 per cent ‘probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow’ with temperatures possibly dropping below freezing. This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable and disrupt the delivery of services.
In a statement, the Met Office said: ‘There is an increased confidence that a period of very cold weather will develop across the country from early next week, as a north or northeasterly airflow becomes established across the UK. The highest confidence is for northern parts where cold weather is expected to develop from early on Monday, progressing southwards through the day.
‘Below average temperatures are expected throughout, bringing a widespread frost and wintry showers, these frequent along exposed windward coasts along with a risk of ice hazards. There is also a risk of more prolonged snow, perhaps due to rain pushing into the west from around midweek, although this is currently considered to be low confidence. This alert is likely to be updated and perhaps extended next week.’
It added: ‘Cold weather can affect your health. The people most likely to be affected are the elderly, the very young, and people with pre-existing medical conditions. If you know or look after someone that may be susceptible to the effects of this cold weather period please help make sure that they stay warm and well, and if possible check in advance that they are prepared for this cold spell.’