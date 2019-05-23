Military training students show their parade skills outside Portsmouth Guildhall 

THEY are young, lean and hungry for success serving their country.

Students of the Military Preparation College (MPC) showed what they can do in front of gatherers outside the iconic Guildhall.

Picture: Sarah Standing (210519-8158)

The young people, aged between 16 - 23 years, were put through their paces with a series of drills demonstrating their teamwork, skills and organisation.

The MPC is a unique training college that helps young people gain employment as well as providing military personnel of the future.

With 2,900 having joined the armed forces since 1999 when the college was founded, it is certainly a breeding ground for those keen on carving out a career serving their country.

And for those using it as a platform to gain qualifications and secure work it is also showing its worth with it rated as ‘outstanding in all areas’ by Ofsted.

Picture: Sarah Standing (210519-8150)

Lucy Gilroy, one of the college trainees, said: ‘Joining the college has allowed me to come out of my shell and be more confident.’

Colin Norris, one of the young group leaders, said: ‘The core values of the college have allowed to become a better leader – with empathy being the most important one for me.’

Mike Ronan, regional operations manager, said: ‘It provides the students with a range of skills and opportunities and gives them great life lessons.’

Onlookers were impressed by the array of drills on display. Colin Campbell, a former serviceman for the Canadian military, said: ‘I thought it was excellent. It’s good to see young people out exercising and showing discipline. It was a good show.’

Picture: Sarah Standing (210519-8207)

Military Preparation College in Portsmouth held a day of parades and demos in Portsmouth Guildhall Square'Picture: Sarah Standing (210519-8142)