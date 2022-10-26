Mindset Maintenance, a community wellness project in Portsmouth, is hosting its debut inspirational seminar Mindset Maintenance Live on November 10 at The Village Hotel, in Portsmouth.

Founded this year, the community project facilitates free monthly workshops focused on mindset and self-development for better mental health.

The seminar, which costs £10, starts at 6.30pm and will see a host of guest speakers sharing their stories and the tools they used to get through difficult times.

Founder of Mindset Maintenance, Bianca Brathwaite is launching the project's first mental health seminar

The event is being sponsored by local business Citrus Facilities Management Services along with support from other businesses such as Giant Leap Video, The Drone Ranger, Warrior Event Hire and Delivered Social.

Mindset Maintenance founder Bianca Brathwaite said: ‘I want to create a safe space where people have the tools and knowledge to improve their mental health and wellbeing. I am over the moon with the number of wellness professionals around Portsmouth getting involved with this project.

‘The Live event is something I have had a vision about for some time, a room full of people listening to our speakers talk about difficult life events and how they navigated through. I have had to deal with two traumatic losses within my family, it makes me passionate about helping others because I know what it feels like to be trapped in the depths of your own mind.’

Local wellbeing and wellness brands will be exhibiting at the event, with many gifting items inside goodie bags for each attendee.

Several speakers from Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight will attend on the day including Gethin Jones, Kat Thorne and David Angel as well as some from further afield with Brad Parker and Daniel Constable coming from Brighton and Tommy Gentleman from Andover.

Daniel O’Brien, partner at Citrus said: ‘Mental health is important to us at Citrus. So many of our people are affected by the strains of life and we want to help in any way we can. Mindset Maintenance shares our values, and we can’t wait to support and sponsor them in making a difference in the local community.’

