A community payback project in Hayling Island had a ministerial visit as offenders took to the beach to help clean it up.

Minister Damian Hinds for prisons, parole and probation paid a visit to Hayling Island beach to see the amazing work that the people involved in the community payback project are getting up to.

The clean is a week-long beach clean where cleans will take place up and down the country in a bid to help protect the ocean.

It is organised by the Marine Conservation Society and there are a number of things that you can do to get involved in the work that the society is doing to help the environment.

Here are 7 images from the Great British Beach Clean:

1 . Great British Beach Clean Minister Damian Hinds for prisons, parole and probation, visited a community payback project on Hayling Island on Thursday, September 21, where offenders took part in the Great British Beach Clean to repay their debts to society while also tangibly benefitting the environment and their local communities. Pictured is: (l-r) Minister Damian Hinds for prisons, parole and probation, with Alan Mak MP. Picture: Sarah Standing (210923-1685) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

