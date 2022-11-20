Missing Fareham girl Paisley, 14, has been found, Hampshire police confirms
A TEENAGER from Fareham who went missing yesterday has been found, according to police.
Paisley, age 14, was last seen at approximately 2.30pm yesterday afternoon in Paxton Road, off the A27.
A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We can now confirm that 14-year-old Paisley has been located. As ever, your help with sharing our appeal really is appreciated by us all.
Information about missing people can be reported to the police by dialling 101. In an emergency, always call 999.