A VULNERABLE pensioner with dementia has been found safe and well after going missing, police have confirmed.

Officers issued an appeal on Sunday to find Jennifer 71-year-old Lynn after she disappeared from her Fareham home.

Jennifer Lynn has been found safe

The alarm was raised shortly after 9.30am, after she went missing following a phone call with a family member.

However Hampshire Constabulary said she was found shortly after 6.20pm.

They said: ‘Thank you to everyone who shared our information. We really appreciate it!’