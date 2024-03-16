Missing girl from Dudley who travelled to Hampshire found safe and well by police in Romania
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luliana, 16, went missing from her address in Dudley, West Midlands, on February 22. Police believed at the time she was in the Southampton area.
The teenager, with a large mole on her right cheek and a heart tattoo on her left forearm, has been found in Romania and has been reported safe.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "You may recall our appeal to find a missing 16-year-old from Dudley, who was believed to have travelled to Southampton.
"We can now confirm she has been located safe and well by police in Romania. Thank you for sharing our appeal."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.