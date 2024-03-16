Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luliana, 16, went missing from her address in Dudley, West Midlands, on February 22. Police believed at the time she was in the Southampton area.

The teenager, with a large mole on her right cheek and a heart tattoo on her left forearm, has been found in Romania and has been reported safe.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "You may recall our appeal to find a missing 16-year-old from Dudley, who was believed to have travelled to Southampton.