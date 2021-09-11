Missing Gosport man last seen near Queen Alexandra Hospital is found
A MAN who went missing in Cosham on Thursday has been found by police.
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 4:32 pm
Andrew Lewis, a 30-year-old from Gosport, was last seen at around 12.30pm on Thursday in the area of Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Officers were concerned for his welfare and appealed for information to locate him.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary confirmed that Andrew had been found on earlier today (Saturday afternoon).