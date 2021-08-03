Missing Hampshire woman Melanie Hayman from Chandler's Ford is found after five-day search
POLICE have confirmed that a woman who went missing from her home in Chandler’s Ford has been found.
The 40-year-old’s disappearance sparked a huge search after she left her home her home in Park Road after 8am on Thursday, July 29 but did not take any personal items.
A Facebook group was set up by desperate friends and family called ‘Melanie Hayman Search Party #letsfindmel’ to co-ordinate searches of nearby woodland and distribute leaflets and posters.
However, a post said that she had been found last night and a separate post from the police confirmed that she was safe this morning.
A spokesperson said: ‘We are now in a position to confirm that missing Melanie Hayman from Chandler’s Ford has been located.
‘Police would like to thank family and friends for their support in this investigation, and for the help from the local community, in locating Melanie.
‘As ever, the wider public’s help in sharing our appeals to find Melanie are really appreciated by us all.’