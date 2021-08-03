The 40-year-old’s disappearance sparked a huge search after she left her home her home in Park Road after 8am on Thursday, July 29 but did not take any personal items.

A Facebook group was set up by desperate friends and family called ‘Melanie Hayman Search Party #letsfindmel’ to co-ordinate searches of nearby woodland and distribute leaflets and posters.

However, a post said that she had been found last night and a separate post from the police confirmed that she was safe this morning.

Police said she has been found Picture: John Devlin

A spokesperson said: ‘We are now in a position to confirm that missing Melanie Hayman from Chandler’s Ford has been located.

‘Police would like to thank family and friends for their support in this investigation, and for the help from the local community, in locating Melanie.