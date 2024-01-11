News you can trust since 1877
Missing Person: Police launch appeal to find a 23-year-old who is believed to have travelled from Dorking to Isle of Wight

Police have launched a missing person’s appeal for a 23-year-old who is believed to have travelled from Dorking to the Isle of Wight.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:45 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 10:49 GMT
Stevie Cane, from Dorking in Surrey, left his home address on December 29, and is now believed to have travelled to the Isle of Wight, possibly the Freshwater area. He is described as white, about 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a moustache. He has a West Country accent.

If you have seen Stevie, or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240014482.

