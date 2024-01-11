Missing Person: Police launch appeal to find a 23-year-old who is believed to have travelled from Dorking to Isle of Wight
Police have launched a missing person’s appeal for a 23-year-old who is believed to have travelled from Dorking to the Isle of Wight.
Stevie Cane, from Dorking in Surrey, left his home address on December 29, and is now believed to have travelled to the Isle of Wight, possibly the Freshwater area. He is described as white, about 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a moustache. He has a West Country accent.